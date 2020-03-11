What Do You Use If There’s No Toilet Paper?
SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 9: A woman takes a packet of toilet paper off a half-empty shelf at a supermarket after news of the raised outbreak of coronavirus became public people have been panicked to stock up on necessities as on February 9, 2020 in Singapore. The total number of people infected in Singapore has grown to 40. (Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images)
With toilet paper shortages springing up all over the place, what do you use if you can’t use toilet paper??
Leaves!
The Hills Herbal Collective, a group of flora experts based in Australia, have taken stock of the dire ‘panic buying’ caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and suggested “leaves to use in a toilet paper crisis.”
Which three plants can be used as toilet paper?
- Mullein because it’s absorbent, soft, thick and durable
- Lamb’s Ear is silky soft, durable and luxurious
- Mallow is durable, soft and pliable
They chose three plants whose leaves have a soft texture, are pliable and absorbent.
The more you know?