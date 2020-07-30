What Did Post Malone & Joe Rogan Talk About For 4 Hours?
Careful… obviously some explicit language embedded in this podcast. Swear words, drug references, and some other stuff… so proceed with caution.
Anyway, if you’re trying to kill four hours then you might want to check out Post Malone’s interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast. Post admitted he hadn’t slept yet and Joe mentioned that they were on a mushroom trip. So that’s where we’re beginning!
That led to a four-hour conversation about everything from whales to aliens. They did talk music, however, Post told the story of creating music while on microdoses of mushrooms.
“…you don’t really catch it until you do like 10 right off the rip,” he told Joe Rogan. “But then I ate these chocolates the other day, some shroomies chocolates. Me and my producer Lou, we made a Coachella set for about two hours based off of the Roblox.”
Post also talked about how moving to Utah gave him peace and allowed him to focus on his art. Trippy and wild, man.