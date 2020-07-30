      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

What Did Post Malone & Joe Rogan Talk About For 4 Hours?

Jul 30, 2020 @ 9:06am

Careful… obviously some explicit language embedded in this podcast. Swear words, drug references, and some other stuff… so proceed with caution.

Anyway, if you’re trying to kill four hours then you might want to check out Post Malone’s interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast. Post admitted he hadn’t slept yet and Joe mentioned that they were on a mushroom trip.  So that’s where we’re beginning!

That led to a four-hour conversation about everything from whales to aliens. They did talk music, however, Post told the story of creating music while on microdoses of mushrooms.

…you don’t really catch it until you do like 10 right off the rip,” he told Joe Rogan. “But then I ate these chocolates the other day, some shroomies chocolates. Me and my producer Lou, we made a Coachella set for about two hours based off of the Roblox.

Post also talked about how moving to Utah gave him peace and allowed him to focus on his art.  Trippy and wild, man.

TAGS
Joe Rogan NSFW Podcast Post Malone
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE