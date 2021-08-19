What Are We Going to Learn About Bob Ross?

We’re not emotionally ready for this! Bob Ross has been a beloved figure in pop culture for generations. But this newly-released trailer for Netflix’s upcoming documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed hints at dark untold secrets from his past.
We want to show you the trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — but we can’t.
Find out why on August 25. pic.twitter.com/u9ew3CCFPg
— Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2021
We want to show you the trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — but we can’t.
Find out why on August 25. pic.twitter.com/u9ew3CCFPg
— Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2021
“We want to show you the trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed but we can’t,” text reads over a black-and-white photo of Ross. “Find out why on August 25.”
Don’t you DARE ruin Bob Ross for us, Netflix!