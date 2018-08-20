We’ve All Been Pronouncing Ariana Grande’s Name Wrong

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande has filled us in on how to properly pronounce her name and it turns out we’ve been doing it all wrong. But it’s partially her fault.

Some say Ar-Ee-Aw-Nuh. Others say Air-Ee-Awn-Nuh. How we say Ariana is pretty much potato/potahto. However, her last name has finally been properly pronounced for us all and we’ve been saying it wrong this whole time!

Grande should actually be pronounced Grandee like Brandy. Let that sink in.

Ariana explains in the video below:

My grandpa said Gran-DEE… Gran-DEE was kind of the Americanized version of it, made it more chill… And then my brother was like, we should say Gran-DAY. It’s so fun to say it. It’s a funny name… I grew up saying Gran-DEE and I think of [my grandpa] and I wish I said Gran-DEE more.

So there you have it. But, I don’t think anyone is going to start saying Grandee.