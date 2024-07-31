Wet Nose Wednesday: Ziba

Meet Ziba, our Wet Nose Wednesday star!

She’s a four-year-old Pitty mix with a heart of gold. This beautiful girl’s face is almost as adorable as her snuggly personality, and we’re paw-sitive she’ll steal your heart! Whether you’re planning summer hikes or prefer to lounge in the comfort of your AC, Ziba will happily tag along with a wiggly, wagging tail.

Ziba gets along well with other dogs. Cats on the other hand? They’re far too chaseable for this playful pup and she’d prefer to live in a cat-free home.

Ziba is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to find her paw-fect family, so come meet her at the Kentucky Humane Society East Campus – 1000 Lyndon Lane, today!