Wet Nose Wednesday – Zeeboi
December 13, 2023 12:34PM EST
Say hello to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Zeeboi!
This 1-year-old pup came to Kentucky Humane Society anxious and reactive, but has blossomed into a loving, confident dog after working with our behavior team. After six months at the shelter and countless hours of training, Zee has picked up new commands with ease and politely greets new people. Now he’s is ready for a furever home to call his own! All he asks is that you continue his training and make him your one and only fur baby. With some patience and love, this sweet boy will be your new BFF in no time! Consider opening your heart and home to Zeeboi today – he has so much love to give and will fill your life with joy.
Learn more about Zeeboi HERE.
