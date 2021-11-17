Wet Nose Wednesday – Yumi

Meet our #WetNoseWedsnesday star! Who’s sweet, cuddly, affectionate, gorgeous and looking for a home? Miss Yumi! Yumi is a four-year-old Bulldog mix with the cutest snoot and smile you’ll ever see! This beautiful baby found herself at the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner had some housing issues and was no longer able to keep her. Yumi’s parents were devastated to have to surrender their perfect girl and we’re determined to help her find an amazing new home to put her previous parents minds at ease. The first thing to know about Yumi is she is an amazing family dog! She has lived with dogs of various sizes, done great living with cats, has lived with kids and even shared her home with a rabbit. Her former family says she is house-trained, crate trained, loves to lay on the couch and is just a snuggly, affectionate dog who will love you unconditionally. Yumi weighs about 42 pounds and is short in stature. She is a fairly laidback lady who enjoys a nice stroll but doesn’t need rigorous exercise to be happy. Could you be the family Yumi is longing for? If so, please come meet her! Yumi is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Meet her at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs