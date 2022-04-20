Wet Nose Wednesday – Wreck It Ralph

If you look up cute in the dictionary, you should definitely see a picture of our buddy Wreck It Ralph! With his deep brown eyes, goofy smile, and silly hop, you just can’t help but laugh when you’re around this guy.
Ralph is a one-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who weighs 45 pounds and came to the Kentucky Humane Society from another shelter when he needed some medical attention. Sometime in his past Ralph suffered a break at the left femoral head of his leg (head of the femur is the highest part of the thigh bone) which resulted in the left femur being shorter than the right. Ralph was seen by the vet team and since he is able to use the leg and doesn’t appear painful! Good news, he did not need to have the leg amputated. He does limp on the leg from time to time but other than that, he gets around just fine and does not know he’s any different!
Ralph is a silly, social boy who loves everyone he meets. All are friends to Ralph! He loves to go on adventures or just get some lovins from his friends here at the shelter! His favorite thing in the whole world is playing with a flirt pole. That’s a giant wand toy for dogs. In fact, he loves his flirt pole so much that he has his very own that will go with him when he’s adopted! Ralph adores other dogs and would love to meet any potential canine siblings before going home. We have not seen him with cats before so we’re unsure how he would feel about kitty friends. However, he’s happy to go home with kids age 5 and older!
Ralph has been neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. All that’s missing is his new family! Come meet him today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.