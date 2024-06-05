Wet Nose Wednesday – Waffles

Say hi to Waffles! This 11 month old Feist mix came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her. Waffles can be a shy and sensitive soul at times and would like a few minutes to get to know you. She likes playing with other dogs her size and definitely has the rowdy puppy play style. Waffles would prefer a quiet home with adults only or larger kids. Smaller kids can just be too much for her! She loves cuddling under the covers with her people and just being cute in general. Waffles is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Come meet her today! RIGHT NOW ADOPTION FEES ARE WAVED FOR ALL ADULT DOGS!