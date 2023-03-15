Wet Nose Wednesday – Tyler

Meet Tyler, our Wet Nose Wednesday star!

Are you looking for a loyal, fun-loving companion? Someone that likes to take long walks and then snuggle up on the couch? Then Tyler may be your guy! This two-year-old Terrier mix came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Tyler enjoys playing with stuffed toys, going on walks, and zooming around the yard. He’s a super smart boy and knows several tricks! Tyler has been working with our behavior team on his manners and reactivity when seeing other dogs. He’s doing great but will need to be the only dog in the home. At 40 pounds he’s a great size and can do well almost anywhere as long as he gets the physical and mental outlets he needs. Tyler is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. Because Tyler is part of our shelter dog training program if you are interested in meeting him, please first submit an online adoption application located at: www.kyhumane.org/dog-app.

Once your adoption application is received, staff trainers will follow up and provide you with more information.