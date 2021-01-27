Wet Nose Wednesday: Tater
Meet Tater, our Wet Nose Wednesday star!
Lookin’ for a solid spud of a dog? A comfort-inducing bushel of joy? Look no further than Tater! This 65-pound hunk of love was abandoned at the Kentucky Humane Society all by himself. Tater is not suitable for young children or apartment life. This goofy giant is just waiting for someone to give him a second chance (and lots of tennis balls). If you’re in need of a friend, come look at Tater! He is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on his shots. Make an appointment online at kyhumane.org/dogs to meet him!