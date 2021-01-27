      Weather Alert

Wet Nose Wednesday: Tater

Jan 27, 2021 @ 12:15pm

Meet Tater, our Wet Nose Wednesday star!

Lookin’ for a solid spud of a dog? A comfort-inducing bushel of joy? Look no further than Tater! This 65-pound hunk of love was abandoned at the Kentucky Humane Society all by himself. Tater is not suitable for young children or apartment life. This goofy giant is just waiting for someone to give him a second chance (and lots of tennis balls). If you’re in need of a friend, come look at Tater! He is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on his shots. Make an appointment online at kyhumane.org/dogs to meet him!

TAGS
dog Dogs Kentucky Humane Society KHS Tater wet nose wednesday
POPULAR POSTS
Cereal Wants To Be Your New Favorite Snack
Jason Derulo; Adam Levine "Lifestyle"
You Laugh You Lose: Bored Parents
Sabrina Carpenter "Skin"
This Local 14-Year-Old Just Opened Her Own Store On Bardstown Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE