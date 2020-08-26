Wet Nose Wednesday: Sweetie the Hound!
Looking for an active buddy to take on adventures? You must meet Sweetie! Sweetie is a one-year-old Hound mix with dark golden fur and bright yellow eyes. This beautiful lady found herself at the Kentucky Humane Society when her family could no longer care for her. Now she’s looking for a fresh start and a true forever home! Sweetie can be a little nervous when she first meets you and takes a little time to warm up. Treats definitely help this process! In Sweetie’s previous home, she didn’t do the best with felines so she will need a home with no kitty friends or small animals. Because she is a little shy/fearful, children under 5 years old are a bit overwhelming for her and she needs a home with kids 5 and up. In her previous home, Sweetie lived with another dog and did great! She does have a rough play style with dogs so a meet and greet with any potential dog siblings is a good idea to make sure everyone will get along. Could you be the one Sweetie has been missing? If so, please schedule an appointment to come meet her. Sweetie is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.