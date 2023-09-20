Wet Nose Wednesday – Sweet Tea

Say “hello” to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Sweet Tea!

The delightful 2-year-old female Feist mix who’s as sweet as her name suggests! Sweet Tea is the perfect size, making her an ideal fit for a good snuggle session. She’s a true lover of toys, always down for a game of fetch or keep away. Sweet Tea is a social butterfly with other dogs and is in daily playgroups at the shelter. If you’re looking for a loving and compact furry friend who’s eager to share her sweetness with you, Sweet Tea is your girl. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations, so what are you waiting for?? Come meet her at our Main Campus today!