Wet Nose Wednesday Starring Roadie!

Wet Nose Wednesday with the Kentucky Humane Society this week features a neat little buddy that goes by the name of Roadie!

First things first, Roadie has been at the Kentucky Humane Society since OCTOBER! So, let’s get him a furrrever home as soon as possible. Roadie is 7 years old, super chill, loves other dogs and cats, loves people but most of all, he loves belly scratches!

Roadie is a Boxer and Feist mix.

Remember, Wet Nose Wednesday pets are adoptable for just $9.97 and include a free family photo with Studio 351! If you’re interested in adopting Roadie, you may want to call the Kentucky Humane Society East Campus at 502-272-1070 before heading over there to make sure he’s still available!

Comments