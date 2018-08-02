Wet Nose Wednesday Starring: Nellie

This week, we were introduced to the most calm, cool, chill and easy going dog we’ve ever met. A one year old Pitbull named Nellie!

We don’t know a whole lot about Nellie because she came to the Kentucky Humane Society from another rescue. But here’s what we DO know. Nellie LOVES boxes and people. She had her own bed at the Kentucky Humane Society but instead opted for a card board box filled with t-shirts. Nellie is one of the most calm and relaxed dogs we’ve ever seen with Wet Nose Wednesday. She’s one year old and is just looking for a nice family to welcome her into their home.

Nellie has been with the KHS for two weeks but she became really popular after being featured on Wet Nose Wednesday. So if you’re interested in adopting her, you may want to call the Kentucky Humane Society at 1000 Lyndon Lane to make sure she’s still there.

Remember, Wet Nose Wednesday pets can be adopted for just $9.97 and include a free family portrait with Studio 351!