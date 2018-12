Wet Nose Wednesday this week features a sweet little kitty who’s been at the Kentucky Humane Society for far too long.

Kiki is too cool for the room. Seriously this cat is so chill it’s ridiculous. She has been at the Kentucky Humane Society East Campus longer than any other adoptable pet. So, it’s time we put an end to that and get Kiki into a FURever home for the holidays!

Remember, Wet Nose Wednesday pets are only $9.97 to adopt and include a free family photo with Studio 351!