Wet Nose Wednesday Starring: Baby

Wet Nose Wednesday this week features an 8 year old Rotweiller Mix named Baby!

She may have some Rotweiller in her but you’d never know it based on her size. Baby is a Rotweiller mix who’s well trained and very loving. She’ll need a meet and greet with other dogs before you bring her home and it’s not recommended she be taken into a home with cats.

Baby can can be adopted at the Kentucky Humane Society’s East Campus on Lyndon Lane for just $9.97. And don’t forget that every Wet Nose Wednesday adoption gets a free family photo with Studio 351!