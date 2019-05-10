Wet Nose Wednesday Starring 3 Year Old Max!

This weeks Wet Nose Wednesday star is a 3 year old Hound mix named Max. His story is kind of a sad one so hopefully you can take him home!

Max’s human had to surrender him when he became homeless. Rather than making Max be homeless too, he gave him to the Kentucky Humane Society in the hopes that he would find a furever home full of love, treats and pets!

Max is a 3 year old hound mix. He’s kinda big and has a lot of energy. So he will probably do best in a home with a nice back yard with lots of time for play. He’s good with other dogs as long as they are a little more on the calm side.

Remember, Wet Nose Pets are just $9.97 to adopt and include a free family portrait from Studio 351! Are you interested in Max? Call the Kentucky Humane Society at (502) 272-1070 or just stop by their office at 1000 Lyndon Lane!