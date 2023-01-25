Wet Nose Wednesday – Spookys

Her name might be Spookys, but she promises not to scare you! This five year old pup is 24 pounds of pure love and sweetness. Spookys came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner was no longer able to care for her. Now she is searching for a new family to spoil her rotten! Spookys is a girl who loves many things- toys, treats, and attention being just a few! Despite being pocket-sized, one thing she does not enjoy is being picked up and asks that her new family respects that she is a four-on-the-floor type of gal. Spookys also asks that she goes to a home with kids who are 10+ who know to respect her boundaries. We have found that Spookys can be around other dogs, but prefers calmer dogs that can peacefully co-exist with her. Because of this we would like her to meet any potential canine siblings in her home before adoption. We are unsure how she feels about cats. Spookys is a sweet dog who could absolutely be the light of your life! Come meet her today at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive. She is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. All she needs is you!