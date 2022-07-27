Wet Nose Wednesday – Spike

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Spike!
HEY GUYS! It’s me, Spike! I am in the market for a family of my own and I hear you folks may be right up my alley. Let’s talk about me, shall we? For starters, I am a six-year-old Siberian Husky/German Shepherd mix. I weigh about 58 pounds and I found myself at the Kentucky Humane Society when my previous family could no longer care for me.
Let me tell you about all my favorite pastimes! I love running around outside, going for walks, playing with large dogs like myself, giving kisses, frolicking in the water, getting lots of attention from my people, and just being a true family member. My previous family also says I’m house-trained! Pretty cool, huh? Okay, now there are a few things I don’t like so let’s get those out of the way. I am not a fan of cats or small creatures that resemble them. How can I explain it… they’re just, like, ew.
The staff here say I have a strong prey drive but I just think that if something is small and running away that fast- they probably committed some kind of crime, right? Obviously, as a law-abiding citizen, it is my job to stop them! Menaces to society those cats, that’s what I say! Because of this, I would like to meet any potential dog friends before going home to make sure they’re not in cahoots with those pesky creatures. Oh and to be sure they don’t look too much like them either! That tiny dog could be a cat in disguise trying to fool me! Other than my dislike for cat criminals, I am pretty much a go-with-the-flow kinda guy. I’m told I can jump a four-foot fence and while most people dislike that quality in me, you have to admit, it’s a BIT impressive right?
If you’re looking for a happy, social, anti-cat hero- I am the one! I am neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. You can come and meet me at the Kentucky Humane Society’s East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, or learn more at https://www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs/.