Wet Nose Wednesday – Skeeter

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Skeeter!

Hey everyone! My name is Skeeter and I am so excited to meet you. Let me tell you all about myself! First things first, I am a lady. A lot of people see my name and think I’m a boy but I’m a gorgeous girl! I weigh 31 pounds, am around a year old and the staff thinks I’m some kind of Terrier mix. I have giant ears that stand directly on top of my hand, a spotted pink nose, and am mostly white apart from a few brown patches here and there. I found myself at the Kentucky Humane Society after traveling from an overcrowded shelter that no longer had room for me.

I really like all the new friends I’ve met at KHS! They give me hot dogs, take me for walks, give me toys to play with and even teach me new things! I know commands like sit and down, and I’m working on “wait” and “rollover” now. I just love learning new things. I spent some time in a foster home too and my foster parent said I appeared crate trained and house-trained! While I love all my friends at the shelter, I am ready to find a family of my own. I am not a fan of other animals and young children make me nervous. Because of this, I would like a home where I can be spoiled as the only pet and where any kids in the home are at least 12 years old. I promise you won’t need another pet with someone as wonderful as me around! We can play together for hours, go to the park, go hiking, or maybe take up a fun dog sport or two? I’m open to pretty much anything! I am a very active lady so I need a family who can provide me with plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.

Do you think you could be my new best friend?! If so, please come meet me! I am spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Visit me at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.