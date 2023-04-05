Wet Nose Wednesday – Rumple

Source: YouTube

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Rumple!

This is Rumplestiltskin, but most people just call him Rumple or Rumpie! A few years back he was involved in an accident and walked away with a fractured pelvis and one less leg.

In his own “words:” I don’t mind it though, you know having three legs and all, it just allows me to snuggle even closer to you, which is one of my most favorite things to do. Speaking of fun things to do, anyone have a toy we can play fetch or tug with? Also things that I love to do. I love going on wal…SQUIRREL….what was I saying, oh yeah I love going on walks and rolling around in the grass. When it comes to having four legged siblings, I have lived with many. Cats, dogs, birds, reptiles and small mammals, just introduce me slowly so I can tell you how I feel. I’m really hoping I get to find my furever home soon, so come see me. I can show you what a goodest boy is. I am also neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped! See you soon!

Visit Rumple at KHS or go to KyHumane.org/dogs