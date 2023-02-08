Wet Nose Wednesday – Rock

Her name may be Rock, but this girl is truly a Gem! Rock is an one-year-old American Staffordshire mix that came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her. This 55 pound low-rider loves to play with people and soak up all the attention. If you get down on the floor with her she will zoom around you. She loves playing with her stuffed toys and will happily fetch or just share them with you. Rock has had limited exposure to dogs and her interactions with them can be stressful for her. Rock has been working with the behavior team to develop her skills and further training will be provided for FREE. She’s a star student and is doing great! Even with her progress she would prefer to go home as an only dog. Rock does great on leash and loves going for walks and hikes. She is going to make a great companion and family member! Rock is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Apply to meet Rock today! Rock is part of our shelter dog training program so if you are interested in meeting her, please first submit an online adoption application located at the following URL: www.kyhumane.org/dog-app.