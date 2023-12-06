Wet Nose Wednesday – Renesmee

Say hello to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, the charming, vocal, downright delightful Renesmee! We wanted to name her Bella, but that’s such a common name… so we went with her daughter instead!

Renesmee is a typical juvenile Husky and will jump and sing her way into your heart. She is pretty housetrained and keeps a tidy kennel. we haven’t seen how Nessy acts around other dogs, but she politely walks past kennels. So with slow introductions, anything is possible! Renesmee is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her shots. Even if you’re not a Twilight fan, you gotta check her out!

You can visit this beautiful lady at our East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs.