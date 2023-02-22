99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Raffi

February 22, 2023 12:14PM EST
Introducing the one and only Raffi! This six-year old Boxer mix is looking for a family of his own. Raffi came to the Kentucky Humane Society from another shelter when his owners never came to pick him up. Despite his rocky start, Raffi is quick to trust people and older children. You can find him exploring outside or leaning against someone’s legs! Raffi is not a fan of other dogs in his space and tends to chase small animals, so he should be the only animal in his new home. However, he is a joy to walk on a leash and appears house-trained! Raffi just needs a family to show him some much-needed love. In return, this sweetheart promises to be your best friend for life! If you’re looking for an independent companion with a nose for adventure, come take Raffi home today! He is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on his shots.

More about:
Kentucky Humane Society
Raffi
Wet Nose Wedneday

