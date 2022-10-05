Wet Nose Wednesday – Queen

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star…Queen!

Miss Queen came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her. She is a gorgeous 2-year-old pitty (likely American Staffordshire Terrier cross) who weighs around 50 pounds. Before she came to KHS we believe she has been a mom and had some puppies. Despite her scraggly appearance, Queen is a soft-spoken and gentle giant. She has gotten along with most dogs she has met, but we want her to meet any resident pups before adoption to be sure they can be besties. However, the Queen has told us, in no uncertain terms, that cats are NOT to be trusted. So no felines or small animals (rabbits, ferrets, birds, etc.) for this royal lady! After she’s done playing and going on a walk, Queen can be a bit of a couch potato. She might be slow to warm up to new folks at first but quickly becomes a friend to all. She has met children but would likely appreciate meeting any kiddos moving forward. She is spayed, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on her shots. If she sounds like she could be the one for you then come meet her at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today or learn more at https://www.kyhumane.org/ adopt/dogs/.