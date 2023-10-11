Wet Nose Wednesday – Pedro

Meet Pedro, a 1-year-old Pitty mix with a giant grin and a heart of gold. Pedro is extra special because he’s deaf – it doesn’t slow him down one bit, though. Pedro is an empathetic, intelligent pup who’s deafness only multiplies his greatness! This darling boy is a cuddle machine, and could spend all day getting affection from his people. He’s yet to meet a stranger, and has proven himself to be a playgroup rockstar since joining us at the shelter. Because Pedro can’t hear, he is looking for patient adopters who will work with him as her learns about the big, scary world around him. He’s sharp as a tack, and may even pick up hand signals with time and patience. Pedro does ask that his forever home is cat-free – those things are too exciting for his liking. We’ve so enjoyed getting to know this fun-loving, kiss-giving, wiggly guy – Pedro has definitely got our vote! Stop by the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus today and see what makes Pedro so paw-some. He is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered, so all he’s missing is YOU!