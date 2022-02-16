Wet Nose Wednesday: Pearl

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Pearl! Looking for a best friend who lives life to the fullest? You’re lookin’ for our darling Pearl! Pearl is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who weighs 53 pounds and came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Now this gorgeous girl is ready to shake her booty all the way home!
The first thing you’ll notice about Pearl is she is absolutely stunning. She is almost completely all white but she has little brown lines at the base of her tail and she has the cutest speckled nose you’ll ever gaze upon. Pearl is an active and energetic lady who loves to play more than anything! At her previous shelter, she was in large playgroups with other dogs and had a blast running around with the big dogs. She would likely do well in a home with another rambunctious dog to wrestle and play with. Pearl has been reactive to cats while at the shelter and would do best in a home without cat friends. She’s a very smart girl who loves to learn new things and her favorite activity at KHS is chasing a flirt pole (essentially a giant cat wand toy) with the shelter staff. If you’re looking for a pup who will keep you smiling, come meet Pearl today! Pearl is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.
Visit Pearl today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.