Wet Nose Wednesday – Oreo Blitz

Let’s introduce you to our #WetNoseWednesday star, Oreo Blitz!
Oreo Blitz is a five-year-old pup looking for a family as sweet as I am! How did a dashing lady such as myself end up at the Kentucky Humane Society, you ask? Well, a rural shelter was trying to help as many dogs as possible and, unfortunately, ran out of room for additional dogs like myself. So KHS was able to take me in for a second chance at adoption! I weigh over 50 pounds and appear to be an American Staffordshire Terrier/Dalmatian mix. Peep my lovely spots! Aren’t they gorgeous? Okay, now that my spots have hypnotized you, I gotta tell you about my ideal home. I’m not a fan of children (over 10 years of age, please) and would need to meet any resident dogs before adoption. I also would need a low energy lifestyle because I’m actually heartworm positive! I know that was a lot in two sentences; hang in there (look at my spots again)! Heartworms aren’t contagious (phew) but do need monthly medicine to treat. Thankfully, KHS will provide the medicine to my family for free until I test negative again! This will take several months…but that’s just practice for living with me forever. You can read more about heartworms below or ask an adoptions counselor! I like to enjoy life at my own pace and may take some time to warm up to strangers. Because of this, I must meet ALL of my new family members before going home to make sure everyone is comfortable. I am also a pretty bright gal (both in smiles and smarts), so I me and my new family will get a free training class from KHS that we can join together! If you’ve been looking for a peppy new companion, came visit me! I’m spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on my shots. Visit me at the East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, or learn more at kyhumane.org/dogs.