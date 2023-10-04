Wet Nose Wednesday – Opie

Meet Opie, our Wet Nose Wednesday star!

I’m big, I’m goofy, I’m Opie! Hi, I’m a 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix and I weigh about 70 pounds. I came to the Kentucky Humane Society because my owner could no longer care for me, and now I’m patiently waiting for my forever family to come scoop me up!

According to my previous owners, I’ve lived successfully with dogs, cats, and kids. I’m also very smart and am already crate trained and potty trained. If you’re in need of a new best friend, come meet me today! I’m neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. All I’m missing is you!