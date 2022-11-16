Wet Nose Wednesday – Ollie

This handsome, five-year-old Shepherd mix is 71 pounds of pure fun, excitement and love. Ollie found himself at the Kentucky Humane Society when he wasn’t getting along with cats in his home. Now that Ollie is at KHS, he’s ready to make you fall in love with him! It shouldn’t be hard to do either. Between his good looks, charming personality and deep love for belly rubs- he’s already got the KHS staff wrapped around his paws. He is not a fan of cats, so a cat-free home would be ideal for him. He has met other dogs before and did well, but would love to meet any potential dog siblings so please bring them by to meet Ollie to make sure they’ll be best buds! If Ollie sounds like he could be your dream pup, come meet him today! Ollie is neutered, micro-chipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready to go home with you!