Wet Nose Wednesday – Olive

Say hello to our adorable lady, Olive!

Olive is our Wet Nose Wednesday star and a five-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her. Now she’s on the lookout for a true forever home! Olive is a super sweet, affectionate lady who loves to play and give her people plenty of kisses. Since coming to KHS, she has met some other dogs and has done well with a few her size! She does have a pretty intense prey drive so she’ll need a home without cats or small animals and she would like to meet any potential dog friends to make sure they’ll get along. Her former owner says she is house-trained, walks nicely on leash, and appears crate trained too. Olive has beautiful copper coloring and a big pitty smile that will melt your heart! If you’re looking for a loving friend who will complete your family, come visit her today! Olive is spayed, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Visit Olive at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.

