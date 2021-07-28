      Weather Alert

Wet Nose Wednesday – Octagon

Jul 28, 2021 @ 1:18pm

Meet our #WetNoseWednesday star OCTAGON! Shapes are cool! Wanna know what else is cool? SNACKS! Octagon love snacks and is a 1½ year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix! He loves going for walks and doesn’t even pull on the leash despite being 78 lbs! If you’re looking for a big, goofy, handsome, amazing, smiley, hungry hippo of a boy- Octagon’s your dude! Come meet him today at the East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane! He is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

TAGS
Dogs Wet Nose Wedneday
POPULAR POSTS
Seagull Smacks Girl In The Face On An Amusement Park Ride
Feel Good Story UPDATE: Over 800 Cars Donated To Mechanic Who Fixes Them For Free
Ohio Dad Of 10 Buys Ice Cream To Run With His Two Kids With Down Syndrome
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn Is Coming To Sam's Club
You Laugh You Lose: Never Gonna Give You "Up"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On