Wet Nose Wednesday – Octagon

Meet our #WetNoseWednesday star OCTAGON! Shapes are cool! Wanna know what else is cool? SNACKS! Octagon love snacks and is a 1½ year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix! He loves going for walks and doesn’t even pull on the leash despite being 78 lbs! If you’re looking for a big, goofy, handsome, amazing, smiley, hungry hippo of a boy- Octagon’s your dude! Come meet him today at the East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane! He is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.
