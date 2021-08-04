Wet Nose Wednesday: Mr. Mobius M. Mobius

Meet this week’s Wet Nose Wednesday star, Mobius!
Actually it’s Mr. Mobius M. Mobius here! It seems you’re looking for a companion, and I just so happen to be searching for one as well! Think we could be a match? I’m a Husky variant, a mixture of the Siberian kind. Seven years young – but who’s counting? I branched out to the Kentucky Humane Society when an overcrowded shelter ran out of space for 40-pound me. You may catch me acting a bit “lowkey” sometimes, especially since I’ve been trying to regain some weight, but I also enjoy adventures! (Maybe on a jet ski, perhaps?) I, of course, love singing and talking like a typical Husky. Awoooo! This can be a bit off-putting for other canines, so I would love to meet potential dog siblings before adoption to make sure they can handle all of my sarcastic comments. Speaking of sarcasm, I’m keen on seeing the best in people…but cats? No way. Their eyes remind me of a certain creature, an angry cloud, I met once, and trust me…we did NOT get along. I don’t wanna make the same mistake twice! The TVA…er, I mean KHS…doesn’t know how I act around those small humans called “children” yet. I’d be willing to meet them, though! If you’re searching for a bright, quirky, handsome, vocal, active, charming (I could go on) friend to be the nexus of your life, I’m your guy! I’m neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on my shots! Come meet me at the East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, today!