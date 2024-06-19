Wet Nose Wednesday: Mr. Blaid

Say “Hi” to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Mr. Blaid!

Looking for a rambunctious roommate who will tag along on all of your summertime adventures? Meet BLAID, a Shepherd mix puppy who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when his owner could no longer care for him.

This seven-month-old Shepherd mix is full of paw-sonality. He’s bouncy and flouncy when playing with other pups, and knows just how to use those “puppy dog eyes” to get extra snacks from new humans. Blaid has proven time and time again that he’s VERY eager to learn and picks up tricks in no-time. He already has basic commands like “sit” and “down” under his belt, and will surely pick up more with some consistent training from his new paw-rents. More than anything, Blaid wants a new best friend who will be patient as he continues to learn about the big, scary world we live in.