Wet Nose Wednesday – Moonstone

Meet our gorgeous Wet Nose Wednesday star, Moonstone!

This lady is a three-year-old German Shepherd mix who weighs about 80 pounds. Moonstone came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. She has beautiful white fur that is just as soft as can be and a calm demeanor that makes you want to sit down and pet her for hours. True to being a shepherd, Moonstone does have a lot of energy and will need a family that can take her on plenty of walks and exercise. She is also very smart and with the right training, she could learn many tricks! While at KHS she has met other dogs and did well with them, but if you have any dogs in the home already we would recommend bringing them to meet Moonstone, just to be sure they can be besties. We do not know how she feels about cats, and because of her large size, it might be best to bring any kids to meet her as well. If you are looking for a sweet, calm, athletic bestie then Moonstone may be the one for you! Come and meet her at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive today, or learn more at https://www.kyhumane.org/ adopt/dogs/. She is spayed, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on all vaccinations.