Wet Nose Wednesday – Monroe

Meet, Monroe! This giant teddy bear is a two-year-old, 130 pound Great Pyrenees mix who is looking for his forever home. He came to the Kentucky Humane Society when a Good Samaritan found him and his brother roaming the streets. Since coming to KHS we have learned that Monroe is the biggest sweetheart and his absolute favorite game is fetch! He loves practically everyone he meets, and could melt your heart with his goofy excited wiggles. He has lived with another dog before and did well, however, we would love for him to meet any potential canine siblings before going to his new home. We are unsure how he feels about kitty friends. His finders told us that he seems house trained and that he may not be the best fit for young kids as he does not realize how large he is. If you are looking for a sweet, handsome, goofball who is sure to bring you a lot of joy and laughter, come meet Monroe at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at kyhumane.org/dogs/adopt/.

He is neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations.