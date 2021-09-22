      Weather Alert

Wet Nose Wednesday: Mitch

Sep 22, 2021 @ 12:16pm

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, the incredible and laidback Mitch! Mitch is a six-year-old Coonhound mix who recently arrived at the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Now he’s ready for the next phase of his life, finding a family of his very own! Being so new to KHS, we are still learning all about Mitch. So far we’ve learned that he’s a gentle guy who gives soft kisses and is a little shy in new situations. He may not have a lot of experience living in a home yet so he would love a patient family who can help him adjust to life as a spoiled family member. He loves bones, cuddling with stuffed animals and crawling into your lap when you kneel down to pet him. We have not seen him with other animals or children yet so we encourage you to bring your pup and kiddos in for a meet and greet to make sure everyone will be happy together.

Could you be the one for Mitch? If so, come meet him at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! Learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs!

