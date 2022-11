Say “hi” to our #WetNoseWednesday superstar, Midnight!

Midnight the Magnificent is a one-year-old, 45 pound pup who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her previous owner could no longer care for her. Midnight is very sweet and loves to cuddle with her people at the end of the day. She is spayed, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on her vaccines. Come meet her at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive today, or learn more HERE.