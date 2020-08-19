Wet Nose Wednesday – Mary the Shepherd Mix
There’s just something about Mary! Mary is a ten-year-old Shepherd mix who arrived at the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in June.
This sweet lady was very shy and skinny when she arrived. She also tested positive for heartworms! While we don’t know much about her past, it’s clear that Mary’s life has not always been easy.
We sent Mary into a foster home after treating her heartworms so she could gain weight and we could learn more about her. Mary is a nervous lady who takes time to warm up to new people and strangers. Loud noises make her a bit jumpy and she would probably do best in a quiet household. There is one thing that Mary absolutely loves though, other dog friends! She would do great in a home with another dog who can show her how to blossom and become her best self.
Do you have the love in your heart and a place on your couch for Mary? If so, schedule an appointment to come meet her! Mary is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Now she just needs you!