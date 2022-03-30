Wet Nose Wednesday – Mara

Say hello to the lovely Mara! This three-year-old looks just like a cross between two popular breeds: the Great Pyrenees and Australian Shepherd! This gorgeous pooch came to the Kentucky Humane Society when she proved too big for her previous family. You see, Mara won’t tell you this…but she’s actually quite a bit overweight. She weighs over 70 pounds if you can believe it! Although her colors and markings look like a Pyrenees, her frame and behavior is that of an Aussie. So 70 pounds is quite a burden for this sweet girl. Thankfully, Mara LOVES to play and go on walks, so she should be able to get to a healthier weight with the help of a new family. She can be a bit vocal when she’s telling you what she wants, but once you’re engaging her in play or brushing, she is your best friend. This is a great thing because Mara is definitely a dog that will need daily brushing to maintain her thick, double coat. Mara has lived with children but knocked them down often, so she needs to meet any kiddos in her future home before adoption. Mara is not a fan of other animals and wants to be the only furry friend in your life! She is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on her shots. Come visit her today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.