Wet Nose Wednesday – Makuu

Say “hi” to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Makuu! This adorable Shepherd is only three years old and came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Makuu has a gorgeous tan and gray coat and is always in style with the white tips on his toes that make him look like he has on nail polish or socks!

While we are still learning all about him, since coming to KHS we have learned that Makuu is a very sweet pup that gets along with everyone he meets. Makuu has a lot of energy and would do best in a home with a family that can take him on walks, hikes, and give him plenty of playtime! He enjoys some small bouts of play with other pups out in the yard and could probably do well with a canine companion in his new home. We are unsure how he feels about cats. If you are looking for a handsome, sweet, loyal friend to love, come meet Makuu today! He is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.