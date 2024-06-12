99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Lizzy

June 12, 2024 12:09PM EDT
Share
Wet Nose Wednesday – Lizzy
Photo Credit for Lizzy: KHS

Meet Lizzy, our Wet Nose Wednesday star!

She’s a sweet and growing puppy who is looking for you to give her guidance so she can become a well-behaved social adult! Just like a human baby, Lizzy will need you to help her make important decisions. Should she chew on shoes or toys? Potty outside or on the floor? She’ll be a challenge but, with patience and love, Lizzy will give you a lifetime of companionship! Lizzy is looking for a home with children 6 years+. Learn more about her HERE!

More about:
dog
Kentucky Humane Society
KHS
Lizzy

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job
2

Two New Furry Aussies Coming to Louisville
3

Matt Rife Cancels Shows For Two Weeks For "Exhaustion"
4

The Story Behind The Viral Dad's Advice Text To His Daughter Post Breakup
5

Vanna White's Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE