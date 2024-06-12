Wet Nose Wednesday – Lizzy

Meet Lizzy, our Wet Nose Wednesday star!

She’s a sweet and growing puppy who is looking for you to give her guidance so she can become a well-behaved social adult! Just like a human baby, Lizzy will need you to help her make important decisions. Should she chew on shoes or toys? Potty outside or on the floor? She’ll be a challenge but, with patience and love, Lizzy will give you a lifetime of companionship! Lizzy is looking for a home with children 6 years+. Learn more about her HERE!