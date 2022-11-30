Wet Nose Wednesday – Leo

Meet Leo!

This three year old pup is absolutely adorable. He is mostly white and has black spots. He has a black “swoosh” above his right eye that makes him look inquisitive or permanently surprised. This goofy guy loves playing with other dogs, and his favorite games are taking turns chasing followed by wrestling. If you are looking for a buddy for your playful dog, you should check out Leo! He will play until he’s exhausted. After he’s tuckered out, he has the happiest smile. Leo is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. We hope you come by and meet Leo!