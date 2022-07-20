      Weather Alert

Wet Nose Wednesday – Kitten

Jul 20, 2022 @ 12:10pm

Meow! Wait, or maybe I go woof? Either way, it’s nice to meet you, my name is Kitten! I am a 10-month-old Saint Bernard mix who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when my owner could no longer care for me. I quickly warmed up after seeing that the staff here knows a lot of my favorite things…like treats! Speaking of kittens, even though I’m named after one, I’m not too sure how I feel about those creatures. I have lived with other doggie friends before and I did pretty well with them, but I would like to meet any potential doggy siblings before going to my new home. I am housetrained and a very good boy. I am neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on all vaccines. If you have been looking for a sweet, handsome, friendly kitten- I mean dog, come and meet me today!

