Wet Nose Wednesday – Kipper

April 24, 2024 12:19PM EDT
Kipper is looking for a home from the Kentucky Humane Society!

KIPPER is here and he’s ready to bring unlimited laughs and love into your life! 🤩He adores the great outdoors, where he can run, jump, and explore to his heart’s content. But don’t let his energy fool you; Kipper is also incredibly friendly and sociable, especially with other dogs. Meet him at our Sam Swope Pet TLC today and see for yourself what makes this handsome guy so wonderful! 🐾 🧡
Learn more: https://tinyurl.com/KHSKipper

 

And right now all adoption fees are WAIVED for animals 6 months and older!!!

