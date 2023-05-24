Wet Nose Wednesday – Jubilee

Meet one of the sweetest pups around, Jubilee! Jubilee is a three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She came to the Kentucky Humane Society when an overcrowded shelter contacted us with concerns about an injury to her front leg. We quickly took her in, but unfortunately were unable to save the front leg and had to amputate it due to medical necessity. After some much needed rest and TLC, Jubilee is back and ready than ever to find her furever home! Since coming to KHS we have found that Jubilee is a happy pup that loves people. She’s super sweet and will climb right into your lap for some love and cuddles. Jubilee likes taking naps on soft squishy dog beds, and will do full body wiggles for a peanut butter filled Kong toy! We are unsure how she feels about other animals. If you have other dogs in the home we would like them to meet Jubilee before adoption just to be sure everyone can be besties. Jubilee could also probably be happy being spoiled as an only pet as well! If you are looking for a sweet, happy, lovely pup to fill your home with joy, come meet Jubilee today! She is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. All she needs is you!