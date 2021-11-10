Wet Nose Wednesday – Jonas

This Australian Cattle Dog mix came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. He’s been a sweetheart to all he has met. At about 45 pounds, he’s kind of a “large medium” and is prone to the happy little wiggle dance herding dogs are known for. Jonas is an intuitive soul and quick to bond with people when given the chance. We think he’d be a great addition to someone in need of a best friend and free snuggles! Jonas does have to meet any potential dog siblings before he is adopted to make sure that they will get along. We haven’t seen how Jonas interacts with children, but you are more than welcome to bring them in to meet him. Jonas is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his shots. All this darling boy’s missing is a home! Visit Jonas today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.