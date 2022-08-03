Wet Nose Wednesday – Jinx

Jinx is a four-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who weighs 42 pounds and has beautiful butterscotch fur. This gorgeous gal found herself at the Kentucky Humane Society when she wasn’t getting along with the other dog in the home. Now she’s looking for a family who will spoil her as the only dog!
Jinx has lived successfully with cats and children so she would probably do just fine in a home with feline friends. She’s been a little shy at the shelter but when you take her outside, she comes right out of her shell! She loves playing with toys, zooming around the yard, and getting belly rubs. Her former family says she is house-trained, crate trained, and would be a great companion for a family without any dogs around.
If you’re looking for an adorable, loving friend who will be loyal to you forever, look no further! Jinx is your girl! Jinx is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Visit Jinx at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.