Wet Nose Wednesday – Jen

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star…Jen!

This beautiful girl is a four-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Now this adorable gal is ready to wiggle her way into your heart! At 42 pounds, Jen is the perfect size to fit into your lap (or so she thinks). Jen is a 20/10 cuddle bug and will do a happy “smile” when she is stoked and having a great time! She did stay in a foster home for a while where her foster pawrents told us she was a fantastic house guest that enjoyed toys, treats and snuggling on the couch. She did prefer to co-exist with other dogs and she may do best in a house without a cat, as their resident cat was a little too exciting for her. She also may do well in a home with older children that she can’t knock down with her excited wiggles and happy taps. If you’re looking for a sweet companion that will love you forever, come meet Jen at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs. She is spayed, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccinations. All she is missing is you!